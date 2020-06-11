42 Lone Pine

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

This rare and open single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is ideally located in the highly sought-after quiet community of Woodbridge with unmatched recreation amenities! Home features beautiful stained wood front door, spacious 2 car garage with direct access, central AC & heating, recessed lighting, crown molding, beautiful dark wood French door trims & window trims, high vaulted ceilings, and an abundance of natural light. The bright charming kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar seating, soffit ceiling, and white cabinets. Cuddle up to the cozy gas fire place in the spacious family room that overlooks the atrium and the large manicured yard with lattice patio providing the ultimate setting for BBQ cookout and entertainment. Inside, the spacious master boasts a master bath with dual sinks, separate soaking tub, and walk-in shower, and a nice size walk-in closet. Two other sizable rooms with a full bath completes this move-in ready home. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included along with a large storage in the backyard. Property is in close proximity to Award Winning Schools, extensive shopping (Spectrum & South Coast), fine & casual dining, and major fwys. HOA Amenities include: 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, splash pad, parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course, and more! Call for a private showing and make this your new home today!