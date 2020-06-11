All apartments in Irvine
42 Lone Pine
42 Lone Pine

42 Lone Pine · (714) 225-2387
Location

42 Lone Pine, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1533 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This rare and open single story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths is ideally located in the highly sought-after quiet community of Woodbridge with unmatched recreation amenities! Home features beautiful stained wood front door, spacious 2 car garage with direct access, central AC & heating, recessed lighting, crown molding, beautiful dark wood French door trims & window trims, high vaulted ceilings, and an abundance of natural light. The bright charming kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar seating, soffit ceiling, and white cabinets. Cuddle up to the cozy gas fire place in the spacious family room that overlooks the atrium and the large manicured yard with lattice patio providing the ultimate setting for BBQ cookout and entertainment. Inside, the spacious master boasts a master bath with dual sinks, separate soaking tub, and walk-in shower, and a nice size walk-in closet. Two other sizable rooms with a full bath completes this move-in ready home. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer are included along with a large storage in the backyard. Property is in close proximity to Award Winning Schools, extensive shopping (Spectrum & South Coast), fine & casual dining, and major fwys. HOA Amenities include: 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, splash pad, parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course, and more! Call for a private showing and make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Lone Pine have any available units?
42 Lone Pine has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 Lone Pine have?
Some of 42 Lone Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Lone Pine currently offering any rent specials?
42 Lone Pine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Lone Pine pet-friendly?
No, 42 Lone Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 42 Lone Pine offer parking?
Yes, 42 Lone Pine does offer parking.
Does 42 Lone Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42 Lone Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Lone Pine have a pool?
Yes, 42 Lone Pine has a pool.
Does 42 Lone Pine have accessible units?
No, 42 Lone Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Lone Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Lone Pine has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Lone Pine have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42 Lone Pine has units with air conditioning.
