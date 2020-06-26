All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 41 Trailing Ivy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
41 Trailing Ivy
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:56 AM

41 Trailing Ivy

41 Trailing Ivy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

41 Trailing Ivy, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Northwood ll Village ** in Exclusive Gated Community ** in Excellent Location ** Single Family Detached Home ** Professional Landscaping with Outdoor Fireplace & BBQ ** Approx. 2727 sq. ft. of Quality Living Area ** Library or Office Next to the Entry at Front ** 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths (one Main Floor Bedroom and Bathroom) ** ** Large Cozy Open Great Room ** Open Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island ** Upgraded Crown Moldings ** including Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer ** State of the Art Solar Panels ** Electric Car Hookup in the Garage ** Unfurnished ** Move-in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Trailing Ivy have any available units?
41 Trailing Ivy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 41 Trailing Ivy have?
Some of 41 Trailing Ivy's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Trailing Ivy currently offering any rent specials?
41 Trailing Ivy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Trailing Ivy pet-friendly?
No, 41 Trailing Ivy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 41 Trailing Ivy offer parking?
Yes, 41 Trailing Ivy offers parking.
Does 41 Trailing Ivy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Trailing Ivy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Trailing Ivy have a pool?
No, 41 Trailing Ivy does not have a pool.
Does 41 Trailing Ivy have accessible units?
No, 41 Trailing Ivy does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Trailing Ivy have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 Trailing Ivy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Trailing Ivy have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Trailing Ivy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology