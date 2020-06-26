41 Trailing Ivy

Amenities

Northwood ll Village ** in Exclusive Gated Community ** in Excellent Location ** Single Family Detached Home ** Professional Landscaping with Outdoor Fireplace & BBQ ** Approx. 2727 sq. ft. of Quality Living Area ** Library or Office Next to the Entry at Front ** 4 Bedrooms 3 Baths (one Main Floor Bedroom and Bathroom) ** ** Large Cozy Open Great Room ** Open Gourmet Kitchen with Center Island ** Upgraded Crown Moldings ** including Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer ** State of the Art Solar Panels ** Electric Car Hookup in the Garage ** Unfurnished ** Move-in Ready.