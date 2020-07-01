All apartments in Irvine
408 Deerfield Ave.

408 Deerfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

408 Deerfield Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Newly remodeled townhome in park-like setting - Property Id: 169283

Newly remodeled floor to ceiling! White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel fixtures in kitchen and bathrooms. New appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, range, microwave) included. Plank wood-look floors throughout. LED lighting, fresh paint and new baseboards. Light and bright rooms, high ceilings, plenty of storage.
Spacious entry halls leads into the open concept living area with kitchen, dining and living room with fireplace. Powder room (half bath) and coat closet with large storage area are off the entry hall. Sliding door from the dining room opens to a private, enclosed patio. Separate indoor laundry room with washer and dryer leads out to the attached one-car garage. There's also an attached one-car carport.
Master and guest bedrooms upstairs share a full bath. Master has a walk-in closet plus an additional vanity.
Complex includes open green belts, mature trees, pool, Jacuzzi and tennis courts. Walking distance to shopping center, parks, gym.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169283p
Property Id 169283

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5237729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Deerfield Ave. have any available units?
408 Deerfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 408 Deerfield Ave. have?
Some of 408 Deerfield Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Deerfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
408 Deerfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Deerfield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 408 Deerfield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 408 Deerfield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 408 Deerfield Ave. offers parking.
Does 408 Deerfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 Deerfield Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Deerfield Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 408 Deerfield Ave. has a pool.
Does 408 Deerfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 408 Deerfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Deerfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 Deerfield Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Deerfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Deerfield Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
