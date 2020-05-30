400 Deerfield Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool coffee bar tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport coffee bar parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in the lovely Walnut community in Irvine. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This home includes a 1-car attached, direct access garage and a covered carport. Downstairs offers a spacious living room with cozy fireplace, dining room, and kitchen. You’ll love the high ceilings that add to the spaciousness of the entire home. A private patio off the dining room provides an opportunity to host a gathering with family and friends. Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms with an adjacent bathroom. Both bedrooms are spacious, light and bright, with a modern paint palette and sizable closet space. Enjoy the community pool, spa and tennis courts in the heart of the community. Nearby schools include College Park Elementary School, Greentree Elementary School and Deerfield Elementary School. Also, in close proximity, is shopping, dining and freeway access (99 Ranch Market, Trader Joe's and Smart & Final Extra!. Nearby coffee shops include Tea Station, J J Bakery Irvine Inc and Tea Connection Inc. Nearby restaurants include Tasty Garden, All That Barbecue and Tasty Noodle House).