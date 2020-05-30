All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 22 2020 at 2:45 AM

400 Deerfield Avenue

400 Deerfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

400 Deerfield Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
coffee bar
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to this fantastic townhome in the lovely Walnut community in Irvine. This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. This home includes a 1-car attached, direct access garage and a covered carport. Downstairs offers a spacious living room with cozy fireplace, dining room, and kitchen. You’ll love the high ceilings that add to the spaciousness of the entire home. A private patio off the dining room provides an opportunity to host a gathering with family and friends. Upstairs you’ll find two bedrooms with an adjacent bathroom. Both bedrooms are spacious, light and bright, with a modern paint palette and sizable closet space. Enjoy the community pool, spa and tennis courts in the heart of the community. Nearby schools include College Park Elementary School, Greentree Elementary School and Deerfield Elementary School. Also, in close proximity, is shopping, dining and freeway access (99 Ranch Market, Trader Joe's and Smart & Final Extra!. Nearby coffee shops include Tea Station, J J Bakery Irvine Inc and Tea Connection Inc. Nearby restaurants include Tasty Garden, All That Barbecue and Tasty Noodle House).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Deerfield Avenue have any available units?
400 Deerfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 400 Deerfield Avenue have?
Some of 400 Deerfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Deerfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Deerfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Deerfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 Deerfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 400 Deerfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 400 Deerfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 400 Deerfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Deerfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Deerfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 400 Deerfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 400 Deerfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Deerfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Deerfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Deerfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
