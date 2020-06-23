All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 14 2019 at 3:19 AM

40 Sedgewick

40 Sedgewick · No Longer Available
Location

40 Sedgewick, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
San Mateo Plan 2, this well kept beautiful home is perfectly located in the amazing community of Stonegate. Wonderfully designed and ready for move in. Chef's kitchen includes a desirable stainless steel appliance package, white wood cabinets with ample storage space, and large center island with granite countertops. Generous sized tech space conveniently located at nearby kitchen area. Large master suite has spacious walk in closet. The Master bathroom also includes dual sink vanities and granite countertops. Backyard is professionally landscaped with bonus trellis and low maintenance designer pavers. Close proximity to Distinguished Irvine Unified Schools and numerous shops at Woodbury Towne Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Sedgewick have any available units?
40 Sedgewick doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 40 Sedgewick currently offering any rent specials?
40 Sedgewick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Sedgewick pet-friendly?
No, 40 Sedgewick is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Sedgewick offer parking?
No, 40 Sedgewick does not offer parking.
Does 40 Sedgewick have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Sedgewick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Sedgewick have a pool?
No, 40 Sedgewick does not have a pool.
Does 40 Sedgewick have accessible units?
No, 40 Sedgewick does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Sedgewick have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Sedgewick does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Sedgewick have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Sedgewick does not have units with air conditioning.
