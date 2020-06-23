40 Sedgewick

Amenities

San Mateo Plan 2, this well kept beautiful home is perfectly located in the amazing community of Stonegate. Wonderfully designed and ready for move in. Chef's kitchen includes a desirable stainless steel appliance package, white wood cabinets with ample storage space, and large center island with granite countertops. Generous sized tech space conveniently located at nearby kitchen area. Large master suite has spacious walk in closet. The Master bathroom also includes dual sink vanities and granite countertops. Backyard is professionally landscaped with bonus trellis and low maintenance designer pavers. Close proximity to Distinguished Irvine Unified Schools and numerous shops at Woodbury Towne Center.