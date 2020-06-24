All apartments in Irvine
40 Pembroke
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

40 Pembroke

40 Pembroke · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

40 Pembroke, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Single Family Home in Gated Oak Creek! Huge Yard! - Welcome to gated Kelsey Lane in beautiful Oak Creek! This two story detached single family home features three spacious bedrooms upstairs and a large open living space downstairs. It is airy and bright, with a desirable open floorplan. Kitchen with large center island, opens to living room. Dining area in kitchen. Separate family room can be used as a den. Features hard surface flooring throughout, except for a small area down stairs with brand new carpet. Home will be freshly painted. Large, private, enclosed backyard, perfect for entertaining! Oak Creek is a great community including countless amenities pool, spa, tennis courts, sport courts, clubhouse, and more! Close to award winning Irvine Unified schools.

You can take a tour on your schedule everyday from 8am-8pm using the automated lock box. Visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Bv5CA98X1Q

For more information contact Property Manager- Bette- 949-679-0440 Ext 121 or Bette@Irvinepropertymanagement.net / Tahnee@Irvinepropertymanagement.net

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

(RLNE4654447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Pembroke have any available units?
40 Pembroke doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Pembroke have?
Some of 40 Pembroke's amenities include pool, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Pembroke currently offering any rent specials?
40 Pembroke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Pembroke pet-friendly?
No, 40 Pembroke is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Pembroke offer parking?
No, 40 Pembroke does not offer parking.
Does 40 Pembroke have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Pembroke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Pembroke have a pool?
Yes, 40 Pembroke has a pool.
Does 40 Pembroke have accessible units?
No, 40 Pembroke does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Pembroke have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Pembroke does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Pembroke have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Pembroke does not have units with air conditioning.
