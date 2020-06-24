40 Pembroke

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home in Gated Oak Creek! Huge Yard! - Welcome to gated Kelsey Lane in beautiful Oak Creek! This two story detached single family home features three spacious bedrooms upstairs and a large open living space downstairs. It is airy and bright, with a desirable open floorplan. Kitchen with large center island, opens to living room. Dining area in kitchen. Separate family room can be used as a den. Features hard surface flooring throughout, except for a small area down stairs with brand new carpet. Home will be freshly painted. Large, private, enclosed backyard, perfect for entertaining! Oak Creek is a great community including countless amenities pool, spa, tennis courts, sport courts, clubhouse, and more! Close to award winning Irvine Unified schools.



You can take a tour on your schedule everyday from 8am-8pm using the automated lock box. Visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net and register for a tour to see this property for yourself.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Bv5CA98X1Q



For more information contact Property Manager- Bette- 949-679-0440 Ext 121 or Bette@Irvinepropertymanagement.net / Tahnee@Irvinepropertymanagement.net



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $49 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



(RLNE4654447)