40 Fringe Tree

Beautiful Kensington Court Luxury Condo in Columbus Grove within prestige Irvine school district.This upgraded home includes- engineering hardwood floors throughout the house, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and center Island, custom backsplash, crown-molding in every room of the house, master bath w/custom tile shower/bathtub , new paint as of 2/15/19. With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, Separate living /Family Room with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.Other highlights include built-in custom wine rack with wine cooler, charming fireplace in living room, recessed lighting, water softener, 2 car garage with epoxy floor/storage space, and many more. All of this situated in a convenient neighborhood and less than a minute to association amenities and Shade Tree Park with Sports Court, Pool, Spa, BBQ area and trails. Easy access to biking trails to UCI and Newport Beach and just moments from The District /Diamond Jamboree Shopping center.**Any photo wiith furniture is virtually staged**