Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
40 Fringe Tree
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

40 Fringe Tree

40 Fringe Tree · No Longer Available
Location

40 Fringe Tree, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Kensington Court Luxury Condo in Columbus Grove within prestige Irvine school district.This upgraded home includes- engineering hardwood floors throughout the house, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and center Island, custom backsplash, crown-molding in every room of the house, master bath w/custom tile shower/bathtub , new paint as of 2/15/19. With 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, Separate living /Family Room with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining.Other highlights include built-in custom wine rack with wine cooler, charming fireplace in living room, recessed lighting, water softener, 2 car garage with epoxy floor/storage space, and many more. All of this situated in a convenient neighborhood and less than a minute to association amenities and Shade Tree Park with Sports Court, Pool, Spa, BBQ area and trails. Easy access to biking trails to UCI and Newport Beach and just moments from The District /Diamond Jamboree Shopping center.**Any photo wiith furniture is virtually staged**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Fringe Tree have any available units?
40 Fringe Tree doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Fringe Tree have?
Some of 40 Fringe Tree's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Fringe Tree currently offering any rent specials?
40 Fringe Tree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Fringe Tree pet-friendly?
No, 40 Fringe Tree is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Fringe Tree offer parking?
Yes, 40 Fringe Tree offers parking.
Does 40 Fringe Tree have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Fringe Tree does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Fringe Tree have a pool?
Yes, 40 Fringe Tree has a pool.
Does 40 Fringe Tree have accessible units?
No, 40 Fringe Tree does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Fringe Tree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Fringe Tree has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Fringe Tree have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Fringe Tree does not have units with air conditioning.
