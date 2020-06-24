All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

40 El Cajon

40 El Cajon · No Longer Available
Location

40 El Cajon, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Highly upgraded Multi-level condo situated in a guard-gated, resort-like Northpark Community in Irvine. Dramatic high ceiling in living room with beautiful chandelier. Custom flooring, wall painting, and wood shutters for windows. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Chef's kitchen with stone counters and backsplashes. Family dining area next to the kitchen with designer ceiling light fixture. Formal dinging room can also be used as a family room. Both Power room and upstairs bath are upgraded with granite counters. Crown molding throughout. Remodeled luxurious Master bath with beautiful tile wall, shower, marble counter and custom glass shower door. Expensive children world map wall paper in the 3rd bedroom. Convenient inside laundry and spacious two-car attached garage. Just steps to the Del Mar Park. Community amenities include: 5 Pools, 3 tennis courts, sports courts, tot lots, children playground, parks, club house and much more... Minutes away from I-5, Toll road and Tustin Market Place for shops, restaurants, theaters, Target, Cotsco. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 El Cajon have any available units?
40 El Cajon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 El Cajon have?
Some of 40 El Cajon's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 El Cajon currently offering any rent specials?
40 El Cajon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 El Cajon pet-friendly?
No, 40 El Cajon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 El Cajon offer parking?
Yes, 40 El Cajon offers parking.
Does 40 El Cajon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 El Cajon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 El Cajon have a pool?
Yes, 40 El Cajon has a pool.
Does 40 El Cajon have accessible units?
No, 40 El Cajon does not have accessible units.
Does 40 El Cajon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 El Cajon has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 El Cajon have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 El Cajon does not have units with air conditioning.
