40 El Cajon

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Highly upgraded Multi-level condo situated in a guard-gated, resort-like Northpark Community in Irvine. Dramatic high ceiling in living room with beautiful chandelier. Custom flooring, wall painting, and wood shutters for windows. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Chef's kitchen with stone counters and backsplashes. Family dining area next to the kitchen with designer ceiling light fixture. Formal dinging room can also be used as a family room. Both Power room and upstairs bath are upgraded with granite counters. Crown molding throughout. Remodeled luxurious Master bath with beautiful tile wall, shower, marble counter and custom glass shower door. Expensive children world map wall paper in the 3rd bedroom. Convenient inside laundry and spacious two-car attached garage. Just steps to the Del Mar Park. Community amenities include: 5 Pools, 3 tennis courts, sports courts, tot lots, children playground, parks, club house and much more... Minutes away from I-5, Toll road and Tustin Market Place for shops, restaurants, theaters, Target, Cotsco. MUST SEE!!!