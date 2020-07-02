Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

This charming, detached two story, 2 BD/2.5 BA home with private back yard and no shared walls is now available for you to call your home for the holidays! Located in one of the best areas of Irvine, this beautiful home has an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light throughout. The spacious kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, white shaker style cabinets with soft close drawers and ample counter space. The kitchen opens up to both the family room and dining area which flows seamlessly for entertaining. A large sliding glass door opens to your delightfully landscaped back patio. Downstairs you'll also find a half bathroom and direct access to a two car garage with epoxy floors and your front loading washer and dryer. Upstairs features light and bright dual master suites, each with their own private bathrooms, walk-in closets plus there is a large built-in workstation on the landing area perfect for a study area or a home office. Centrally located between the Irvine Spectrum and John Wayne airport and just minutes from Laguna Beach, you will be coastal close. The Quail Hill community has so many amenities for you to enjoy including three pools/spas, two gyms, barbecue areas, scenic trails, parks and playgrounds. Situated within the award-winning Irvine Unified School District and walking distance to stores and restaurants in Quail Hill Shopping Center, you can enjoy the fresh fall air, coastal breezes and resort style living in Quail Hill.