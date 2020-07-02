All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

40 Duet

40 Duet · No Longer Available
Location

40 Duet, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This charming, detached two story, 2 BD/2.5 BA home with private back yard and no shared walls is now available for you to call your home for the holidays! Located in one of the best areas of Irvine, this beautiful home has an open floor plan with an abundance of natural light throughout. The spacious kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, white shaker style cabinets with soft close drawers and ample counter space. The kitchen opens up to both the family room and dining area which flows seamlessly for entertaining. A large sliding glass door opens to your delightfully landscaped back patio. Downstairs you'll also find a half bathroom and direct access to a two car garage with epoxy floors and your front loading washer and dryer. Upstairs features light and bright dual master suites, each with their own private bathrooms, walk-in closets plus there is a large built-in workstation on the landing area perfect for a study area or a home office. Centrally located between the Irvine Spectrum and John Wayne airport and just minutes from Laguna Beach, you will be coastal close. The Quail Hill community has so many amenities for you to enjoy including three pools/spas, two gyms, barbecue areas, scenic trails, parks and playgrounds. Situated within the award-winning Irvine Unified School District and walking distance to stores and restaurants in Quail Hill Shopping Center, you can enjoy the fresh fall air, coastal breezes and resort style living in Quail Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Duet have any available units?
40 Duet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 40 Duet have?
Some of 40 Duet's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Duet currently offering any rent specials?
40 Duet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Duet pet-friendly?
No, 40 Duet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 40 Duet offer parking?
Yes, 40 Duet offers parking.
Does 40 Duet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Duet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Duet have a pool?
Yes, 40 Duet has a pool.
Does 40 Duet have accessible units?
No, 40 Duet does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Duet have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Duet has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Duet have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Duet does not have units with air conditioning.

