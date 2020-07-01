Amenities

Luxury 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom custom home on the most popular street in the neighborhood. Best view of Shady Canyon hills, golf course, and city lights from this exclusive cul-de-sac street. This property has been completely remodeled with the highest quality upgrades. The dramatic entry and open floor plan of this house is beyond breathtaking.Very high ceilings in the living room and most other rooms in this house shows off the timeless architectural design and top quality upgrades. The highly upgraded kitchen with top of the line cabinetry, appliances, granite counter tops, two large islands, and subzero refrigerator is any chef's dream. Spacious main floor suite is perfect for your guests.Cozy main floor den/office with fireplace. The quite community pool is across the street within walking distance. Award winning school district with rated number one high school in California!