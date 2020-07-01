All apartments in Irvine
4 Sunpeak
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:16 AM

4 Sunpeak

4 Sunpeak · No Longer Available
Location

4 Sunpeak, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Luxury 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom custom home on the most popular street in the neighborhood. Best view of Shady Canyon hills, golf course, and city lights from this exclusive cul-de-sac street. This property has been completely remodeled with the highest quality upgrades. The dramatic entry and open floor plan of this house is beyond breathtaking.Very high ceilings in the living room and most other rooms in this house shows off the timeless architectural design and top quality upgrades. The highly upgraded kitchen with top of the line cabinetry, appliances, granite counter tops, two large islands, and subzero refrigerator is any chef's dream. Spacious main floor suite is perfect for your guests.Cozy main floor den/office with fireplace. The quite community pool is across the street within walking distance. Award winning school district with rated number one high school in California!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Sunpeak have any available units?
4 Sunpeak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Sunpeak have?
Some of 4 Sunpeak's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Sunpeak currently offering any rent specials?
4 Sunpeak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Sunpeak pet-friendly?
No, 4 Sunpeak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Sunpeak offer parking?
No, 4 Sunpeak does not offer parking.
Does 4 Sunpeak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Sunpeak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Sunpeak have a pool?
Yes, 4 Sunpeak has a pool.
Does 4 Sunpeak have accessible units?
No, 4 Sunpeak does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Sunpeak have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Sunpeak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Sunpeak have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Sunpeak does not have units with air conditioning.
