4 Rockwren

Welcome home! Tastefully upgraded home in the heart of Woodbridge community in Irvine. This rare 4 bedroom single family home offers newly upgraded interior from top to bottom. Vaulted ceiling in main living area, formal dining with lots of light. New flooring, designer paint, a modern kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded bathrooms throughout, and a large family room off the kitchen for entertaining. The home offers a large 2-car attached garage, long driveway and a good sized yard. Walking distance to schools and the beautiful north lake with gorgeous sunset views. The Woodbridge community is a award winning planned neighborhood that offers amenities including 2 large man-made lagoons, 22+ swimming pools, 2 sand beach clubs, 2 swimming clubs, 2 tennis clubs, multiple parks with BBQ, walking tails and much more. Neighborhood schools within walking distance and tons of shopping and restaurants near by. Conveniently located in the center of Irvine with easy access to freeways. Make an appointment to visit today.