All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Rockwren.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Rockwren
Last updated March 25 2020 at 9:07 AM

4 Rockwren

4 Rockwren · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4 Rockwren, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome home! Tastefully upgraded home in the heart of Woodbridge community in Irvine. This rare 4 bedroom single family home offers newly upgraded interior from top to bottom. Vaulted ceiling in main living area, formal dining with lots of light. New flooring, designer paint, a modern kitchen with stainless appliances, upgraded bathrooms throughout, and a large family room off the kitchen for entertaining. The home offers a large 2-car attached garage, long driveway and a good sized yard. Walking distance to schools and the beautiful north lake with gorgeous sunset views. The Woodbridge community is a award winning planned neighborhood that offers amenities including 2 large man-made lagoons, 22+ swimming pools, 2 sand beach clubs, 2 swimming clubs, 2 tennis clubs, multiple parks with BBQ, walking tails and much more. Neighborhood schools within walking distance and tons of shopping and restaurants near by. Conveniently located in the center of Irvine with easy access to freeways. Make an appointment to visit today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Rockwren have any available units?
4 Rockwren doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Rockwren have?
Some of 4 Rockwren's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Rockwren currently offering any rent specials?
4 Rockwren is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Rockwren pet-friendly?
No, 4 Rockwren is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Rockwren offer parking?
Yes, 4 Rockwren offers parking.
Does 4 Rockwren have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Rockwren does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Rockwren have a pool?
Yes, 4 Rockwren has a pool.
Does 4 Rockwren have accessible units?
No, 4 Rockwren does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Rockwren have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Rockwren does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Rockwren have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Rockwren does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology