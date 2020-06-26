Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You will love this beautiful two story detached single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located on a rare extra large lot with complete privacy. Completely upgraded , and is very bright and airy with high vaulted ceilings in the living room. Comfortable living with dual pane energy windows, air conditioning, ceiling fan and a cozy tiled fireplace. Inside laundry with more storage. Must see this beautiful private back yard with many fruit trees, including avocado, loquat, and papaya tree. This property is located in a very peaceful and friendly neighborhood and is convenient to most of the shopping areas. The home is close to the best schools in Irvine, IUSD-Brywood elementary, Sierra Vista Middle and Northwood High.