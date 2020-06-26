All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 4 Potomac.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
4 Potomac
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

4 Potomac

4 Potomac · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4 Potomac, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You will love this beautiful two story detached single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located on a rare extra large lot with complete privacy. Completely upgraded , and is very bright and airy with high vaulted ceilings in the living room. Comfortable living with dual pane energy windows, air conditioning, ceiling fan and a cozy tiled fireplace. Inside laundry with more storage. Must see this beautiful private back yard with many fruit trees, including avocado, loquat, and papaya tree. This property is located in a very peaceful and friendly neighborhood and is convenient to most of the shopping areas. The home is close to the best schools in Irvine, IUSD-Brywood elementary, Sierra Vista Middle and Northwood High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Potomac have any available units?
4 Potomac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Potomac have?
Some of 4 Potomac's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Potomac currently offering any rent specials?
4 Potomac is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Potomac pet-friendly?
No, 4 Potomac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Potomac offer parking?
Yes, 4 Potomac offers parking.
Does 4 Potomac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Potomac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Potomac have a pool?
No, 4 Potomac does not have a pool.
Does 4 Potomac have accessible units?
No, 4 Potomac does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Potomac have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Potomac has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Potomac have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Potomac has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology