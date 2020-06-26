Amenities
You will love this beautiful two story detached single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located on a rare extra large lot with complete privacy. Completely upgraded , and is very bright and airy with high vaulted ceilings in the living room. Comfortable living with dual pane energy windows, air conditioning, ceiling fan and a cozy tiled fireplace. Inside laundry with more storage. Must see this beautiful private back yard with many fruit trees, including avocado, loquat, and papaya tree. This property is located in a very peaceful and friendly neighborhood and is convenient to most of the shopping areas. The home is close to the best schools in Irvine, IUSD-Brywood elementary, Sierra Vista Middle and Northwood High.