4 Morning Song

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Just in time for Fall/ Winter, enjoy a fantastic townhouse-style two bedroom with a BONUS Den that can also be used as a third

bedroom/Full office Space. A Prime Turtle Rock location that includes some of the best award-winning schools That Irvine has to offer... located adjacent

to the luxury Golf Resort community of Shady Canyon, in the heart of Turtle Rock providing some of the best parks in the area, Being

just over the hill from prestigious Newport Coast. This home features a over-sized 2 car garage, with an abundance of storage, a private patio

area on the main level,Complemented with a Balcony just off the Kitchen.. Vaulted,spacious ceilings, with easy to clean and luxurious tile floors on the main level,kitchen & Bath areas. There is a corner wrap around fireplace PERFECT for Fall Entertaining..

This complex has so much to Offer : TWO (2) Pools, both with spas,& lush green belts Surround this unique enclave. Just short stride away, you can play Tennis, and enjoy classes with endless activities at Turtle Rock Community Park.. with such conveniences whether walking or within a short drive including world-renowned University of California Irvine,Fashion Island, Pelican Hill and so much More.. this is a community you will enjoy year round.