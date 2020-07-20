4 Fairdawn

Amenities

Single family, cul-de-sac home located in the highly desired Woodbridge neighborhood. This light and bright house features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car attached garage. The open floor plan makes the home feel spacious along with the cathedral style ceilings in the entry and living room. The home has been newly painted and new blinds are to be installed (currently on order). The kitchen and bathrooms all feature granite countertops and tile flooring. The backyard is private and the gardener is included in the lease. Close to shopping, inside Yale loop, walking distance to Lake and dozens of HOA amenities, and located within a fantastic school district.