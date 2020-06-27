All apartments in Irvine
4 Carlton
Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM

4 Carlton

4 Carlton · No Longer Available
Location

4 Carlton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Northwood Meadows Home, beautifully upgraded throughout! With soaring Cathedral ceilings, home shows light and bright. Large open Living Room, step down Dining Room. Recently remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counters, Tile Floors and newer Appliances. All Bathrooms were recently upgraded, each with Granite Counters and tile walls. This incredible Home offers Four large Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms, including one main floor Bedroom and Bathroom. Separate Family Room featuring a Mirrored Wall Wet Bar with Glass Shelves and Brick Fireplace. Master Bedroom includes a Brick Fireplace and Balcony. Enjoy award-winning Irvine Unified School District schools, shopping and steps to nearby Carrotwood Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Carlton have any available units?
4 Carlton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Carlton have?
Some of 4 Carlton's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Carlton currently offering any rent specials?
4 Carlton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Carlton pet-friendly?
No, 4 Carlton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Carlton offer parking?
Yes, 4 Carlton offers parking.
Does 4 Carlton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Carlton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Carlton have a pool?
No, 4 Carlton does not have a pool.
Does 4 Carlton have accessible units?
No, 4 Carlton does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Carlton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Carlton has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Carlton have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Carlton does not have units with air conditioning.
