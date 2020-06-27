Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious Northwood Meadows Home, beautifully upgraded throughout! With soaring Cathedral ceilings, home shows light and bright. Large open Living Room, step down Dining Room. Recently remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counters, Tile Floors and newer Appliances. All Bathrooms were recently upgraded, each with Granite Counters and tile walls. This incredible Home offers Four large Bedrooms and 3 full Bathrooms, including one main floor Bedroom and Bathroom. Separate Family Room featuring a Mirrored Wall Wet Bar with Glass Shelves and Brick Fireplace. Master Bedroom includes a Brick Fireplace and Balcony. Enjoy award-winning Irvine Unified School District schools, shopping and steps to nearby Carrotwood Park.