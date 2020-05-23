All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

4 Caraway

4 Caraway · No Longer Available
Location

4 Caraway, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
microwave
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
We are in final stages of a significant remodel of this home. All three bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled, four new glass sliding doors and a kitchen window are being installed. New light fixtures, upgraded switches & receptacles are in. Landscaping, hardscaping, fence and patio have been refurbished. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. New carpet has been laid in the bedrooms. The rest of the flooring is tile or wood-like laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and the latest canless lighting. Home is located near the end of a quiet cul de sac street. Contact Agent at Fenner1677@gmail.com to schedule viewing. Professional photos will be added the week of 4/6/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Caraway have any available units?
4 Caraway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 4 Caraway have?
Some of 4 Caraway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Caraway currently offering any rent specials?
4 Caraway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Caraway pet-friendly?
No, 4 Caraway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 4 Caraway offer parking?
No, 4 Caraway does not offer parking.
Does 4 Caraway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Caraway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Caraway have a pool?
No, 4 Caraway does not have a pool.
Does 4 Caraway have accessible units?
Yes, 4 Caraway has accessible units.
Does 4 Caraway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Caraway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Caraway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Caraway does not have units with air conditioning.

