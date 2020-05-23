Amenities

We are in final stages of a significant remodel of this home. All three bathrooms have been beautifully remodeled, four new glass sliding doors and a kitchen window are being installed. New light fixtures, upgraded switches & receptacles are in. Landscaping, hardscaping, fence and patio have been refurbished. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. New carpet has been laid in the bedrooms. The rest of the flooring is tile or wood-like laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen has granite counter tops, custom cabinetry and the latest canless lighting. Home is located near the end of a quiet cul de sac street. Contact Agent at Fenner1677@gmail.com to schedule viewing. Professional photos will be added the week of 4/6/2020.