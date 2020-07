Amenities

dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Welcome to this ONE LEVEL 3 bedrooms 2 baths Single Family Home in the heart of Irvine. Spacious living room with fireplace. Open Kitchen with quartz counter. All bedrooms have recessed lights. A large private backyard is perfect for relaxing. Enjoy the convenient location to park, restaurants, shopping center and freeways I-405 and I-5. Walking distance to College Park Elementary School. Amenities include association pools, clubhouse and tennis court.