39 Wonderland

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Great roomy, versatile home in gated Northwood Estate with 4 large bedrooms (2 masters), 4 full baths and huge upstairs loft. Quiet inside corner location. High ceiling with lots of windows. Granite counter kitchen with stainless steel appliances and warm cabinetry, walk-in pantry. Spacious and open living/dining area. Nice wood flooring and carpets. Nice patio on the side and rear 2 car garage with clean epoxy flooring. Community offers large park, pool, spa, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to everything Irvine offers with great schools.