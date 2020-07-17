All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

39 Wonderland

39 Wonderland · (949) 903-6546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39 Wonderland, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2492 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Great roomy, versatile home in gated Northwood Estate with 4 large bedrooms (2 masters), 4 full baths and huge upstairs loft. Quiet inside corner location. High ceiling with lots of windows. Granite counter kitchen with stainless steel appliances and warm cabinetry, walk-in pantry. Spacious and open living/dining area. Nice wood flooring and carpets. Nice patio on the side and rear 2 car garage with clean epoxy flooring. Community offers large park, pool, spa, BBQ and clubhouse. Close to everything Irvine offers with great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Wonderland have any available units?
39 Wonderland has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Wonderland have?
Some of 39 Wonderland's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Wonderland currently offering any rent specials?
39 Wonderland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Wonderland pet-friendly?
No, 39 Wonderland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Wonderland offer parking?
Yes, 39 Wonderland offers parking.
Does 39 Wonderland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Wonderland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Wonderland have a pool?
Yes, 39 Wonderland has a pool.
Does 39 Wonderland have accessible units?
No, 39 Wonderland does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Wonderland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Wonderland has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Wonderland have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Wonderland does not have units with air conditioning.
