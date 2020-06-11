39 Wintermist

Amenities

WOODBRIDGE HOME & Largest floor plan in “Seasons”. Light & bright END-UNIT townhome only attached at the garage! Built in 1984, highly upgraded & updated, this beautiful home comes w/ white picket fence upfront, a private enclosed wrap around back yard w/ land & hardscaping including pavers & high walls. The 2-car attached garage is equipped w/ cabinets & overhead storage. The bright, high-ceiling living room invites you in. You will notice the modern touches right away including the laminated wood flooring in the living room & dining area as well as the recessed lighting, the fireplace surround, the updated guest bathroom, other light fixtures & the travertine flooring on the rest of the first floor. The galley style gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, electric Oven/Range, microwave, double door fridge w/ ice-maker & water); double sinks w/ a bay window to the back yard, granite counter tops & open to both dining & family rooms, both w/ sliding doors to the yard. Upstairs you will find all the carpeted bedrooms including a majestic master w/ wood beams & an updated en-suite bathroom w/ a giant skylight. The other bedrooms are also good sized, have mirrored closet doors & organizers & share an equally beautiful bathroom. Located in the highly coveted school district, this home is walking distance from South Lake & award-winning middle & elementary schools as well as the Woodbridge and Season’s common amenities, such as the pool & spa.