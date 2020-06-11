All apartments in Irvine
39 Wintermist
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

39 Wintermist

39 Wintermist · No Longer Available
Location

39 Wintermist, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
WOODBRIDGE HOME & Largest floor plan in “Seasons”. Light & bright END-UNIT townhome only attached at the garage! Built in 1984, highly upgraded & updated, this beautiful home comes w/ white picket fence upfront, a private enclosed wrap around back yard w/ land & hardscaping including pavers & high walls. The 2-car attached garage is equipped w/ cabinets & overhead storage. The bright, high-ceiling living room invites you in. You will notice the modern touches right away including the laminated wood flooring in the living room & dining area as well as the recessed lighting, the fireplace surround, the updated guest bathroom, other light fixtures & the travertine flooring on the rest of the first floor. The galley style gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (Dishwasher, electric Oven/Range, microwave, double door fridge w/ ice-maker & water); double sinks w/ a bay window to the back yard, granite counter tops & open to both dining & family rooms, both w/ sliding doors to the yard. Upstairs you will find all the carpeted bedrooms including a majestic master w/ wood beams & an updated en-suite bathroom w/ a giant skylight. The other bedrooms are also good sized, have mirrored closet doors & organizers & share an equally beautiful bathroom. Located in the highly coveted school district, this home is walking distance from South Lake & award-winning middle & elementary schools as well as the Woodbridge and Season’s common amenities, such as the pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Wintermist have any available units?
39 Wintermist doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Wintermist have?
Some of 39 Wintermist's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Wintermist currently offering any rent specials?
39 Wintermist is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Wintermist pet-friendly?
No, 39 Wintermist is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Wintermist offer parking?
Yes, 39 Wintermist offers parking.
Does 39 Wintermist have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Wintermist does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Wintermist have a pool?
Yes, 39 Wintermist has a pool.
Does 39 Wintermist have accessible units?
No, 39 Wintermist does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Wintermist have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Wintermist has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Wintermist have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Wintermist does not have units with air conditioning.
