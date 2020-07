Amenities

One of the most popular single level in Woodbridge, near the lake. 2 bedrooms PLUS office den and interior courtyard. Hardwood flooring in living area, Island in kitchen convenient breakfast bar. Great location, near shopping, parks, pools and schools and lake. Convenient to freeways 5 and 405. Washer and dryer included.