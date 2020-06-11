39 Waldorf

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful high-end townhouse located conveniently in the center of Central Park West Community. Luxury two master bedrooms with 2.5 bath. Extremely well designed corner lot with plenty of natural lights and open floor plan. Private front door leads you to the attached tandem two car-garage and staircase to the third and fourth floor. On the third floor, two-story ceiling with open kitchen, living room and dinning area, and one master bedroom. On the Fourth floor, upstairs loft for office or living area guides you to outdoor deck, laundry room and master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet.

Mins away to the business center, shopping centers, clubhouse and recreation center with pools and parks. I-405 and I-55 closed by.