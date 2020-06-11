All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

39 Waldorf

39 Waldorf · No Longer Available
Location

39 Waldorf, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Welcome to this beautiful high-end townhouse located conveniently in the center of Central Park West Community. Luxury two master bedrooms with 2.5 bath. Extremely well designed corner lot with plenty of natural lights and open floor plan. Private front door leads you to the attached tandem two car-garage and staircase to the third and fourth floor. On the third floor, two-story ceiling with open kitchen, living room and dinning area, and one master bedroom. On the Fourth floor, upstairs loft for office or living area guides you to outdoor deck, laundry room and master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet.
Mins away to the business center, shopping centers, clubhouse and recreation center with pools and parks. I-405 and I-55 closed by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Waldorf have any available units?
39 Waldorf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Waldorf have?
Some of 39 Waldorf's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Waldorf currently offering any rent specials?
39 Waldorf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Waldorf pet-friendly?
No, 39 Waldorf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Waldorf offer parking?
Yes, 39 Waldorf offers parking.
Does 39 Waldorf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Waldorf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Waldorf have a pool?
Yes, 39 Waldorf has a pool.
Does 39 Waldorf have accessible units?
No, 39 Waldorf does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Waldorf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Waldorf has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Waldorf have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Waldorf does not have units with air conditioning.
