39 Parkcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage

Fabulous opportunity in the highly acclaimed Northwood Pointe's Trailwood Guard Gated community. Highly functional floor plan is versatile for living & enjoying. Formal living room welcomes guest as you enter the charming home. Formal dining area is perfect for gathering. Open concept kitchen is loaded w/ storage space in the abundant crisp white cabinets. Enjoy the gorgeous newly installed SS appliances in the kitchen. The center island is a great spot to host casual parties. The kitchen flows into the spacious family room w/ romantic fireplace & features direct access to the backyard. Upstairs you will find a great layout w/ 2 separate bonus areas that's ideal for a retreat, library, study or play area. Well appointed master bed is private & offers peaceful views of the outdoors. Master bath w/ a designer highlights including new tile work including new shower. Enjoy the soaking tub, dual vanity & spacious walk in closet. Secondary bath upstairs also has newly tiled tub/shower. Move in condition w/ new wood floors & fresh interior paint throughout. Great curb appeal from the moment you drive up to the oversized driveway w/ a 3 car garage. Great use of space in the backyard with room to garden, entertain, and play. Attend highly acclaimed Irvine Schools, incl: Northwood High, Sierra Vista M.S., & Canyonview Ele. This beautifully established community offers trails & community pool. Enjoy close proximity to various parks, trails, and sport courts too. Please verify all info.