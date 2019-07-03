All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

39 Parkcrest

39 Parkcrest · No Longer Available
Location

39 Parkcrest, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Fabulous opportunity in the highly acclaimed Northwood Pointe's Trailwood Guard Gated community. Highly functional floor plan is versatile for living & enjoying. Formal living room welcomes guest as you enter the charming home. Formal dining area is perfect for gathering. Open concept kitchen is loaded w/ storage space in the abundant crisp white cabinets. Enjoy the gorgeous newly installed SS appliances in the kitchen. The center island is a great spot to host casual parties. The kitchen flows into the spacious family room w/ romantic fireplace & features direct access to the backyard. Upstairs you will find a great layout w/ 2 separate bonus areas that's ideal for a retreat, library, study or play area. Well appointed master bed is private & offers peaceful views of the outdoors. Master bath w/ a designer highlights including new tile work including new shower. Enjoy the soaking tub, dual vanity & spacious walk in closet. Secondary bath upstairs also has newly tiled tub/shower. Move in condition w/ new wood floors & fresh interior paint throughout. Great curb appeal from the moment you drive up to the oversized driveway w/ a 3 car garage. Great use of space in the backyard with room to garden, entertain, and play. Attend highly acclaimed Irvine Schools, incl: Northwood High, Sierra Vista M.S., & Canyonview Ele. This beautifully established community offers trails & community pool. Enjoy close proximity to various parks, trails, and sport courts too. Please verify all info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Parkcrest have any available units?
39 Parkcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Parkcrest have?
Some of 39 Parkcrest's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Parkcrest currently offering any rent specials?
39 Parkcrest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Parkcrest pet-friendly?
No, 39 Parkcrest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Parkcrest offer parking?
Yes, 39 Parkcrest does offer parking.
Does 39 Parkcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Parkcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Parkcrest have a pool?
Yes, 39 Parkcrest has a pool.
Does 39 Parkcrest have accessible units?
No, 39 Parkcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Parkcrest have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Parkcrest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Parkcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Parkcrest does not have units with air conditioning.
