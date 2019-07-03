39 Parkcrest

Amenities
Fabulous opportunity in the highly acclaimed Northwood Pointe's Trailwood Guard Gated community. Highly functional floor plan is versatile for living & enjoying. Formal living room welcomes guest as you enter the charming home. Formal dining area is perfect for gathering. Open concept kitchen is loaded w/ storage space in the abundant crisp white cabinets. Enjoy the gorgeous newly installed SS appliances in the kitchen. The center island is a great spot to host casual parties. The kitchen flows into the spacious family room w/ romantic fireplace & features direct access to the backyard. Upstairs you will find a great layout w/ 2 separate bonus areas that's ideal for a retreat, library, study or play area. Well appointed master bed is private & offers peaceful views of the outdoors. Master bath w/ a designer highlights including new tile work including new shower. Enjoy the soaking tub, dual vanity & spacious walk in closet. Secondary bath upstairs also has newly tiled tub/shower. Move in condition w/ new wood floors & fresh interior paint throughout. Great curb appeal from the moment you drive up to the oversized driveway w/ a 3 car garage. Great use of space in the backyard with room to garden, entertain, and play. Attend highly acclaimed Irvine Schools, incl: Northwood High, Sierra Vista M.S., & Canyonview Ele. This beautifully established community offers trails & community pool. Enjoy close proximity to various parks, trails, and sport courts too. Please verify all info.