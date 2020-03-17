Amenities

Very spacious one-bedroom, lower level end unit is adjacent to Columbia Square Park. The living room has a fireplace and tranquil green space view. The dining area has a sliding door to private patio. There is inside laundry area with washer/dryer included. Bath has porcelain. Dedicated carport with two spaces and overhead storage cabinet. Quiet location with Association pool, spa, BBQ, sport courts just steps away. Walking distance to UC Irvine, University High and University Center with shopping, restaurants and theaters.