Irvine, CA
39 Exeter
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

39 Exeter

39 Exeter · No Longer Available
Location

39 Exeter, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Very spacious one-bedroom, lower level end unit is adjacent to Columbia Square Park. The living room has a fireplace and tranquil green space view. The dining area has a sliding door to private patio. There is inside laundry area with washer/dryer included. Bath has porcelain. Dedicated carport with two spaces and overhead storage cabinet. Quiet location with Association pool, spa, BBQ, sport courts just steps away. Walking distance to UC Irvine, University High and University Center with shopping, restaurants and theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Exeter have any available units?
39 Exeter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Exeter have?
Some of 39 Exeter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Exeter currently offering any rent specials?
39 Exeter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Exeter pet-friendly?
No, 39 Exeter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Exeter offer parking?
Yes, 39 Exeter offers parking.
Does 39 Exeter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Exeter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Exeter have a pool?
Yes, 39 Exeter has a pool.
Does 39 Exeter have accessible units?
No, 39 Exeter does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Exeter have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Exeter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Exeter have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Exeter does not have units with air conditioning.
