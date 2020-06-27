39 Eaglecreek

Amenities

Best Location!! Award winning Oak Creek Elementary School is conveniently located across the street. This Gorgeous Detached House is located in the Gated Oak Creek Community featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 Bath, and a 2 Car Garage with a Driveway. Fabulous Floor Plan including a Living room, Family Room, Dinning Area, and a Breakfast Sit Up Bar. Upgrades including Laminated Dark Wood floor throughout for easy maintenance, Recess Lights, Ceiling Fans. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Laundry Room is also conveniently located on upstairs. Good Size and easy maintenance backyard for you to enjoy. Close to Oak Creek Shopping Center, 405 Freeway, UCI, Irvine Spectrum and much more! ( Washer, Dryer included)