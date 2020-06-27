All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 39 Eaglecreek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
39 Eaglecreek
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

39 Eaglecreek

39 Eaglecreek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

39 Eaglecreek, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Best Location!! Award winning Oak Creek Elementary School is conveniently located across the street. This Gorgeous Detached House is located in the Gated Oak Creek Community featuring 4 Bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 Bath, and a 2 Car Garage with a Driveway. Fabulous Floor Plan including a Living room, Family Room, Dinning Area, and a Breakfast Sit Up Bar. Upgrades including Laminated Dark Wood floor throughout for easy maintenance, Recess Lights, Ceiling Fans. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Laundry Room is also conveniently located on upstairs. Good Size and easy maintenance backyard for you to enjoy. Close to Oak Creek Shopping Center, 405 Freeway, UCI, Irvine Spectrum and much more! ( Washer, Dryer included)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Eaglecreek have any available units?
39 Eaglecreek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Eaglecreek have?
Some of 39 Eaglecreek's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Eaglecreek currently offering any rent specials?
39 Eaglecreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Eaglecreek pet-friendly?
No, 39 Eaglecreek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Eaglecreek offer parking?
Yes, 39 Eaglecreek offers parking.
Does 39 Eaglecreek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 Eaglecreek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Eaglecreek have a pool?
No, 39 Eaglecreek does not have a pool.
Does 39 Eaglecreek have accessible units?
No, 39 Eaglecreek does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Eaglecreek have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Eaglecreek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Eaglecreek have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Eaglecreek does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology