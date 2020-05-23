Amenities

Spacious 4 Bedroom plus Bonus Room, and 3 Full Bath Ironwood Paired Home is located in beautiful Portola Springs community, an impressive master plan with jr. Olympic swimming pool, cabanas, a bubbling spa and children's wading pool, basketball and tennis courts, picnic area and community centers. It has one bedroom and full bath on 1st floor and an extra large loft upstairs. Home has 9 ft ceiling height at both floors, a bright kitchen that is open to the family room, great for entertaining. Granite counters top, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and plantation shutters throughout the house. Master bedroom is very large with separate sitting area (like 2 rooms in one). And other bedrooms are large,easily fit 2 twins with lots of space. This Energy star home is very bright and never gets very hot. Garage has deep storage space, and storage racks. Convenient access to Woodbury town center, Orchard Hills shopping center, 241 and 133 toll roads. Award Winning Irvine Schools. For more information, please contact Zarina or Sally at 714-494-5562 or 714-747-9628.