Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:20 AM

39 Canoe

Location

39 Canoe, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 4 Bedroom plus Bonus Room, and 3 Full Bath Ironwood Paired Home is located in beautiful Portola Springs community, an impressive master plan with jr. Olympic swimming pool, cabanas, a bubbling spa and children's wading pool, basketball and tennis courts, picnic area and community centers. It has one bedroom and full bath on 1st floor and an extra large loft upstairs. Home has 9 ft ceiling height at both floors, a bright kitchen that is open to the family room, great for entertaining. Granite counters top, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and plantation shutters throughout the house. Master bedroom is very large with separate sitting area (like 2 rooms in one). And other bedrooms are large,easily fit 2 twins with lots of space. This Energy star home is very bright and never gets very hot. Garage has deep storage space, and storage racks. Convenient access to Woodbury town center, Orchard Hills shopping center, 241 and 133 toll roads. Award Winning Irvine Schools. For more information, please contact Zarina or Sally at 714-494-5562 or 714-747-9628.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Canoe have any available units?
39 Canoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 39 Canoe have?
Some of 39 Canoe's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Canoe currently offering any rent specials?
39 Canoe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Canoe pet-friendly?
No, 39 Canoe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 39 Canoe offer parking?
Yes, 39 Canoe offers parking.
Does 39 Canoe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Canoe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Canoe have a pool?
Yes, 39 Canoe has a pool.
Does 39 Canoe have accessible units?
No, 39 Canoe does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Canoe have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Canoe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Canoe have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Canoe does not have units with air conditioning.
