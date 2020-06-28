All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

389 Stanford Court

389 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

389 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
An incredible location is now available for rent in the Princeton Townhome at University Town Center! Nestled between the tennis court and community pool, you will find this light and bright unit. The spacious kitchen includes granite counters and the living room has cathedral ceilings that lead to a private patio. The main living floor has laminate flooring throughout. The unit comes complete with refrigerator, washer and dryer.

Association amenities include large parks, a tot lot, two pools, two tennis courts and other sport courts. The unit is near UCI, Mason Park and University Town Center which features shopping, dining and entertainment.

The home is complete with top-notch schools including, University High, Rancho San Joaquin Middle and Turtle Rock Elementary. Call today for your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 389 Stanford Court have any available units?
389 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 389 Stanford Court have?
Some of 389 Stanford Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 389 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
389 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 389 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 389 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 389 Stanford Court offer parking?
No, 389 Stanford Court does not offer parking.
Does 389 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 389 Stanford Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 389 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 389 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 389 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 389 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 389 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 389 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 389 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 389 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
