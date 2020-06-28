389 Stanford Court

Amenities

An incredible location is now available for rent in the Princeton Townhome at University Town Center! Nestled between the tennis court and community pool, you will find this light and bright unit. The spacious kitchen includes granite counters and the living room has cathedral ceilings that lead to a private patio. The main living floor has laminate flooring throughout. The unit comes complete with refrigerator, washer and dryer.



Association amenities include large parks, a tot lot, two pools, two tennis courts and other sport courts. The unit is near UCI, Mason Park and University Town Center which features shopping, dining and entertainment.



The home is complete with top-notch schools including, University High, Rancho San Joaquin Middle and Turtle Rock Elementary. Call today for your next home!