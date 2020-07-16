All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 387 Orange Blossom.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
387 Orange Blossom
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

387 Orange Blossom

387 Orange Blossom · (909) 525-2996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

387 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home a premium location, light & bright updated interiors and a private balcony that opens up to your own view of a tranquil stream and surrounding trees and pond. Upper level with open floor plan, soaring vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, remodeled bathroom with quartz counter top, gorgeous updated kitchen with APPLIANCES, breakfast counter, and crisp new paint throughout! This home is move-in ready with ample storage in upper loft-style bedroom and inside laundry in kitchen. Treat yourself to this quiet and serene complex unlike any other with creeks and waterways throughout! Association includes water and trash plus resort-like amenities including 6 tennis courts, basketball court, swimming pool with spa, gym, clubhouse, and a tot lot for kids to play. Walking distance to Irvine Valley College and Oak Creek Golf Course. Award-winning Irvine School District, close to Irvine Spectrum with easy access to freeways (right off the 5 and the 405), shopping and restaurants! Located in Building #18. Property has one car parking space #131. Guest parking is first come first serve. Occupant pays electric gas and renters insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 Orange Blossom have any available units?
387 Orange Blossom has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 387 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 387 Orange Blossom's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
387 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 387 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 387 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 387 Orange Blossom offers parking.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 Orange Blossom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 387 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 387 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 Orange Blossom does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 387 Orange Blossom?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity