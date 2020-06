Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Bright and sunny fully remodeled College Park home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and

laminate flooring throughout the house. Perfect size front and back yard located in quiet cul-de-sac. Plenty of storage cabinets

and closets. This lovely home is located in desirable central Irvine within walking distance of schools, highway, shopping, and

restaurants. 2 community swimming pools and parks near by. Irvine Unified school district.