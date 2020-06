Amenities

Great single story 3 bedroom with 2 car garage as an end unit. Granite counters white cabinets with eating room in the kitchen. Also dining area in open concept great room. The home is surrounded by patios on 3 sides and there is an atrium bringing in lots of natural light. Plank flooring with high baseboards and cathedral ceilings add to the high end design.