38 Marblehead

Amenities
Brand New Laminated Flooring throughout most of the house--2010 Single Family Residence in the prestigious Irvine-Woodbury area, featuring 2-story, 4 bedrooms (1 downstairs), 3 baths, Spacious Great Room, Tech Space, and 2-car garage with 2-car driveway in a quiet neighborhood. Stainless appliances and granite counter-top in the kitchen with island. Tankless Water Heater. Award-winning school district (IUSD). Tons of community amenities, including numerous pools/parks, basketball/tennis courts, and baseball field. Minutes to the Great Park, shopping centers, and freeways.