Irvine, CA
38 Marblehead
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:24 PM

38 Marblehead

38 Marblehead · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

38 Marblehead, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Brand New Laminated Flooring throughout most of the house--2010 Single Family Residence in the prestigious Irvine-Woodbury area, featuring 2-story, 4 bedrooms (1 downstairs), 3 baths, Spacious Great Room, Tech Space, and 2-car garage with 2-car driveway in a quiet neighborhood. Stainless appliances and granite counter-top in the kitchen with island. Tankless Water Heater. Award-winning school district (IUSD). Tons of community amenities, including numerous pools/parks, basketball/tennis courts, and baseball field. Minutes to the Great Park, shopping centers, and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Marblehead have any available units?
38 Marblehead doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 38 Marblehead have?
Some of 38 Marblehead's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Marblehead currently offering any rent specials?
38 Marblehead isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Marblehead pet-friendly?
No, 38 Marblehead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 38 Marblehead offer parking?
Yes, 38 Marblehead does offer parking.
Does 38 Marblehead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Marblehead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Marblehead have a pool?
Yes, 38 Marblehead has a pool.
Does 38 Marblehead have accessible units?
No, 38 Marblehead does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Marblehead have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Marblehead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Marblehead have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Marblehead does not have units with air conditioning.
