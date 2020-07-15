All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
38 Gingerwood
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

38 Gingerwood

38 Gingerwood · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

38 Gingerwood, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! This Elegant end unit townhome is near top Irvine schools, hiking trails, shopping and a short drive to John Wayne Airport. Tastefully upgraded and in the quiet Turtle Ridge community of Whispering Glen. Beautiful Porcelain flooring, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinetry offer an elegant atmosphere, perfect for entertaining or enjoying after work or school. Impressive two story ceilings in the main living space with many South facing windows to provide ample light. Enter the home, upstairs is the main level offering living and dining spaces, balcony, fireplace, breakfast bar, a bedroom, bath and laundry. The upper level has the master bedroom with home office area. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and South facing windows with views of a community green belt. Master bath a 2 sink vanity, separate shower and deep soaking tub. The home has a 2 car tandem garage with an added flex room with window at the back that can be used for office, crafts, storage or ??. There is also an added bathroom with shower there. The end unit location has no neighbor on two sides and additional parking very nearby. The home has been re-piped in PEX piping in 2015. Whispering Glen features a community pool, spa and BBQs to enjoy year round! Great central location, close to prestigious Vista Verde (K-8), University High School and UCI (GREAT ROOMMATE HOME), also near hiking trails, shopping and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Gingerwood have any available units?
38 Gingerwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 38 Gingerwood have?
Some of 38 Gingerwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Gingerwood currently offering any rent specials?
38 Gingerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Gingerwood pet-friendly?
No, 38 Gingerwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 38 Gingerwood offer parking?
Yes, 38 Gingerwood offers parking.
Does 38 Gingerwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Gingerwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Gingerwood have a pool?
Yes, 38 Gingerwood has a pool.
Does 38 Gingerwood have accessible units?
No, 38 Gingerwood does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Gingerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Gingerwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Gingerwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Gingerwood does not have units with air conditioning.
