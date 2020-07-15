38 Gingerwood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Location! Location! Location! This Elegant end unit townhome is near top Irvine schools, hiking trails, shopping and a short drive to John Wayne Airport. Tastefully upgraded and in the quiet Turtle Ridge community of Whispering Glen. Beautiful Porcelain flooring, granite counter tops and upgraded cabinetry offer an elegant atmosphere, perfect for entertaining or enjoying after work or school. Impressive two story ceilings in the main living space with many South facing windows to provide ample light. Enter the home, upstairs is the main level offering living and dining spaces, balcony, fireplace, breakfast bar, a bedroom, bath and laundry. The upper level has the master bedroom with home office area. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and South facing windows with views of a community green belt. Master bath a 2 sink vanity, separate shower and deep soaking tub. The home has a 2 car tandem garage with an added flex room with window at the back that can be used for office, crafts, storage or ??. There is also an added bathroom with shower there. The end unit location has no neighbor on two sides and additional parking very nearby. The home has been re-piped in PEX piping in 2015. Whispering Glen features a community pool, spa and BBQs to enjoy year round! Great central location, close to prestigious Vista Verde (K-8), University High School and UCI (GREAT ROOMMATE HOME), also near hiking trails, shopping and beaches.