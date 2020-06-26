All apartments in Irvine
38 Butler Street

38 Butler Street · No Longer Available
Location

38 Butler Street, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Rare 5 bedroom 3 /1/2 bathroom with down stairs master bedroom suite , single family house located in the center of Irvine. The house is newly painted and features a kitchen with granite counter tops, newer wood cabinet, Jenn-air smooth surface cook top and Jenn-air dishwasher. Fire place in living room. High quality Italian tile in living room, family room, kitchen and Laundry room, bath room. Hard wood floor in Master bedroom downstairs and through out all bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs balcony over looking the community park. The house is in a very quiet interior location and sitting on the community park. Steps to HOA swimming pool and spa. Easy access to 405 freeway, UCI, shopping , restaurants. Walking distance to famous Whole Some Choice and Zion Super Markets, Walking or biking to schools, UCI , bus stops, sports facilities, fitness center, golf course , Saturday Farmer's Market, Irvine Business Complex, John Wayne Airport. short driving distance to Beaches, South Cost Plaza. Please Call or text Gexin Tang at 949 836 1888 for showing and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Butler Street have any available units?
38 Butler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 38 Butler Street have?
Some of 38 Butler Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Butler Street currently offering any rent specials?
38 Butler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Butler Street pet-friendly?
No, 38 Butler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 38 Butler Street offer parking?
No, 38 Butler Street does not offer parking.
Does 38 Butler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Butler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Butler Street have a pool?
Yes, 38 Butler Street has a pool.
Does 38 Butler Street have accessible units?
No, 38 Butler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Butler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Butler Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 Butler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38 Butler Street does not have units with air conditioning.

