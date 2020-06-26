38 Butler Street

Amenities

Rare 5 bedroom 3 /1/2 bathroom with down stairs master bedroom suite , single family house located in the center of Irvine. The house is newly painted and features a kitchen with granite counter tops, newer wood cabinet, Jenn-air smooth surface cook top and Jenn-air dishwasher. Fire place in living room. High quality Italian tile in living room, family room, kitchen and Laundry room, bath room. Hard wood floor in Master bedroom downstairs and through out all bedrooms upstairs. Upstairs balcony over looking the community park. The house is in a very quiet interior location and sitting on the community park. Steps to HOA swimming pool and spa. Easy access to 405 freeway, UCI, shopping , restaurants. Walking distance to famous Whole Some Choice and Zion Super Markets, Walking or biking to schools, UCI , bus stops, sports facilities, fitness center, golf course , Saturday Farmer's Market, Irvine Business Complex, John Wayne Airport. short driving distance to Beaches, South Cost Plaza. Please Call or text Gexin Tang at 949 836 1888 for showing and questions.