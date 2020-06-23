3734 Avenue Sausalito

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground tennis court

This is a very nice home on a very quiet cut de sac street with walking distance to park, tot lot, tennis court, shopping and schools with crossing guard. Recent remodel in the kitchen with new countertops and backsplash. Porcelain tile flooring throughout except for the 4 bedrooms which are carpeted. Remodeled bathroom and custom painted walls. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with a custom stacked stone wood burning fireplace. Very nice neighbors and such a great quiet interior tract location with only 6 homes on the street. Newer low e dual pained energy efficient Milguard vinyl windows throughout the home. Long driveway for that extra parking if needed.