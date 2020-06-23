All apartments in Irvine
3734 Avenue Sausalito

3734 Avenue Sausalito · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

3734 Avenue Sausalito, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
This is a very nice home on a very quiet cut de sac street with walking distance to park, tot lot, tennis court, shopping and schools with crossing guard. Recent remodel in the kitchen with new countertops and backsplash. Porcelain tile flooring throughout except for the 4 bedrooms which are carpeted. Remodeled bathroom and custom painted walls. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with a custom stacked stone wood burning fireplace. Very nice neighbors and such a great quiet interior tract location with only 6 homes on the street. Newer low e dual pained energy efficient Milguard vinyl windows throughout the home. Long driveway for that extra parking if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Avenue Sausalito have any available units?
3734 Avenue Sausalito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3734 Avenue Sausalito have?
Some of 3734 Avenue Sausalito's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Avenue Sausalito currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Avenue Sausalito isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Avenue Sausalito pet-friendly?
No, 3734 Avenue Sausalito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3734 Avenue Sausalito offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Avenue Sausalito does offer parking.
Does 3734 Avenue Sausalito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Avenue Sausalito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Avenue Sausalito have a pool?
No, 3734 Avenue Sausalito does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Avenue Sausalito have accessible units?
No, 3734 Avenue Sausalito does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Avenue Sausalito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3734 Avenue Sausalito has units with dishwashers.
Does 3734 Avenue Sausalito have units with air conditioning?
No, 3734 Avenue Sausalito does not have units with air conditioning.
