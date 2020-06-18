3722 Claremont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This beautiful Westpark family home features an open and functional floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 3 of which are en-suite masters, separate living and family rooms, plus a one-of-kind loft. Gorgeous walnut laminate wood floors run throughout downstairs, with carpeting upstairs, and vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. The eat-in kitchen has updated cabinets and granite counters and opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. The spacious backyard with a covered patio backs to greenbelt with miles of walking and biking trails that terminate at Back Bay. Wonderful location within walking distance to Culverdale Elementary, community pool, and parks! Quick freeway access for both north and south Orange County freeway commutes.