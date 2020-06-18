All apartments in Irvine
3722 Claremont Street
3722 Claremont Street

3722 Claremont Street · (888) 236-1943
Location

3722 Claremont Street, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2604 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful Westpark family home features an open and functional floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 3 of which are en-suite masters, separate living and family rooms, plus a one-of-kind loft. Gorgeous walnut laminate wood floors run throughout downstairs, with carpeting upstairs, and vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. The eat-in kitchen has updated cabinets and granite counters and opens to the family room with a cozy fireplace. The spacious backyard with a covered patio backs to greenbelt with miles of walking and biking trails that terminate at Back Bay. Wonderful location within walking distance to Culverdale Elementary, community pool, and parks! Quick freeway access for both north and south Orange County freeway commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Claremont Street have any available units?
3722 Claremont Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3722 Claremont Street have?
Some of 3722 Claremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Claremont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Claremont Street pet-friendly?
No, 3722 Claremont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3722 Claremont Street offer parking?
No, 3722 Claremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 3722 Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Claremont Street have a pool?
Yes, 3722 Claremont Street has a pool.
Does 3722 Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 3722 Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 Claremont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3722 Claremont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3722 Claremont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
