Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Charming upgraded Condo in Irvine. Upper corner unit. Master Suite with Balcony. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Storage closet downstairs. Assigned carport parking in front of unit. Plenty of parking for guest. Association pool and spa. Quite location. Across the street is Oak Creek Golf Course. Walking distance to Irvine Valley College. Close to Valley Oak Park, Central Bark Dog Park, UCI and bike trails to Newport Back Bay. Nearby shopping and restaurants. Must see!