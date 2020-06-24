All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 37 Fillmore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
37 Fillmore
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

37 Fillmore

37 Fillmore · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

37 Fillmore, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This amazing home for lease is in the wonderful tract of Courtside in Northwood. Great Location, Turnkey and Charming come to mind with 37 Fillmore. The home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,841 square feet of upgraded living space. All upgrades were completed about 4 years ago to include rich hardwood-look laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout, quartz countertops and custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash in kitchen, custom baseboards, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and panel doors. Other great features include high ceilings, tile flooring in bathrooms, mirrored wardrobe, 2-car garage with built-in storage shelving, great curb appeal, nicely landscaped with inviting covered patio for entertaining or relaxation and more. Location is ideal, just steps to the community pool, spa, park and tennis courts and walking distance to award winning/highly ranked and newly remodeled Brywood Elementary, as well as Sierra Vista Middle school and is located in the Northwood High School district. The location is convenient to freeways, shopping, dining and more. Enjoy all that Northwood has to offer with its parks, trails, convenient location and highly ranked schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Fillmore have any available units?
37 Fillmore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 37 Fillmore have?
Some of 37 Fillmore's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Fillmore currently offering any rent specials?
37 Fillmore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Fillmore pet-friendly?
No, 37 Fillmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 37 Fillmore offer parking?
Yes, 37 Fillmore offers parking.
Does 37 Fillmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Fillmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Fillmore have a pool?
Yes, 37 Fillmore has a pool.
Does 37 Fillmore have accessible units?
No, 37 Fillmore does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Fillmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Fillmore has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Fillmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Fillmore does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology