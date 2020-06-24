Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This amazing home for lease is in the wonderful tract of Courtside in Northwood. Great Location, Turnkey and Charming come to mind with 37 Fillmore. The home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,841 square feet of upgraded living space. All upgrades were completed about 4 years ago to include rich hardwood-look laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout, quartz countertops and custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash in kitchen, custom baseboards, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and panel doors. Other great features include high ceilings, tile flooring in bathrooms, mirrored wardrobe, 2-car garage with built-in storage shelving, great curb appeal, nicely landscaped with inviting covered patio for entertaining or relaxation and more. Location is ideal, just steps to the community pool, spa, park and tennis courts and walking distance to award winning/highly ranked and newly remodeled Brywood Elementary, as well as Sierra Vista Middle school and is located in the Northwood High School district. The location is convenient to freeways, shopping, dining and more. Enjoy all that Northwood has to offer with its parks, trails, convenient location and highly ranked schools.