Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful Two Story Highly Upgraded Home In the College Park Tract in Irvine. Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Granite Counters, New Cabinets. New Floors, New Fixtures. Walk to Award winning College Park Elementary School and 7.5 acre Park are nearby. Home Owner's Association features Multiple Pools and a Clubhouse. Large Park Area, No Mello Roos, nearby Shopping Centers, Schools, Freeways & more.