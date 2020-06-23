3632 Myrtle Street

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded College Park home. New interior paint, carpeting and light fixtures. New dual-pane windows, patio doors
and all interior doors. New energy efficient heater and air conditioner with electronic air filter. All baths remodeled with new
vanities, granite counters, and new faucets. Hardwood flooring in den (4th bedroom), family room, living and dining rooms. All
interior lighting converted to LED for additional energy savings. Exterior features include patio cover and recently rebuilt back porch
for entertaining. Yard includes a shaded area with hammock to enjoy. Extensive low voltage lighting throughout the front and back
yards. Barbecue and patio furniture negotiable. College Park is known for the quality of S&S constructed homes using plaster on all
interior walls and ceilings making for a quiet and more energy efficient home.This is a feature usually only found on custom homes.
At the center of the community (in the park) is the highly-rated elementary school. The homes location is in walking distance to
Starbucks, Trader Joe's, and dining and shopping opportunities with easy access to freeways and athletic parks. Show this beautiful
home and sell it!