Irvine, CA
3632 Myrtle Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 9:48 PM

3632 Myrtle Street

3632 Myrtle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Myrtle Street, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautifully upgraded College Park home. New interior paint, carpeting and light fixtures. New dual-pane windows, patio doors
and all interior doors. New energy efficient heater and air conditioner with electronic air filter. All baths remodeled with new
vanities, granite counters, and new faucets. Hardwood flooring in den (4th bedroom), family room, living and dining rooms. All
interior lighting converted to LED for additional energy savings. Exterior features include patio cover and recently rebuilt back porch
for entertaining. Yard includes a shaded area with hammock to enjoy. Extensive low voltage lighting throughout the front and back
yards. Barbecue and patio furniture negotiable. College Park is known for the quality of S&S constructed homes using plaster on all
interior walls and ceilings making for a quiet and more energy efficient home.This is a feature usually only found on custom homes.
At the center of the community (in the park) is the highly-rated elementary school. The homes location is in walking distance to
Starbucks, Trader Joe's, and dining and shopping opportunities with easy access to freeways and athletic parks. Show this beautiful
home and sell it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Myrtle Street have any available units?
3632 Myrtle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3632 Myrtle Street have?
Some of 3632 Myrtle Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Myrtle Street currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Myrtle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Myrtle Street pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Myrtle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3632 Myrtle Street offer parking?
No, 3632 Myrtle Street does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Myrtle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Myrtle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Myrtle Street have a pool?
No, 3632 Myrtle Street does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Myrtle Street have accessible units?
No, 3632 Myrtle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Myrtle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Myrtle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Myrtle Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3632 Myrtle Street has units with air conditioning.
