3632 Myrtle Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautifully upgraded College Park home. New interior paint, carpeting and light fixtures. New dual-pane windows, patio doors

and all interior doors. New energy efficient heater and air conditioner with electronic air filter. All baths remodeled with new

vanities, granite counters, and new faucets. Hardwood flooring in den (4th bedroom), family room, living and dining rooms. All

interior lighting converted to LED for additional energy savings. Exterior features include patio cover and recently rebuilt back porch

for entertaining. Yard includes a shaded area with hammock to enjoy. Extensive low voltage lighting throughout the front and back

yards. Barbecue and patio furniture negotiable. College Park is known for the quality of S&S constructed homes using plaster on all

interior walls and ceilings making for a quiet and more energy efficient home.This is a feature usually only found on custom homes.

At the center of the community (in the park) is the highly-rated elementary school. The homes location is in walking distance to

Starbucks, Trader Joe's, and dining and shopping opportunities with easy access to freeways and athletic parks. Show this beautiful

home and sell it!