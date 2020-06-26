All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

362 Orange Blossom

362 Orange Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

362 Orange Blossom, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to your new home in Orange Tree as This lower unit Condo has been upgraded featuring 1 BR/1 BA with a full oversized granite countertop, espresso shaker cabinets, sophisticated full backsplash, Newer stainless steel Microwave oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove as they are all newer appliances, Stackable washer/dryer, two custom accent color walls, recessed lights in living/dining room, extended patio views from the living room, hardwood floors, remolded bathroom(See photos) with a relaxing view of a bubbling pond and mature trees with well-maintained landscape. This unit has a lot of privacy, due to its prime location. Due to insulation, This unit is insulated between other units, It is cool during the summer and warm during the winter, leading to low energy bills. One reserved carport spot (#143) and 1 parking permit for your 2nd car, visitors parking close by and throughout the complex. The community features a full gym, a clubhouse, 2 pools, spas, gated tennis courts, basketball court, and tot lots. Conveniently located at the intersections of I-5, I-405, and CA-133, this condo, and community are close to Oak Creek Golf Club, IVC, UCI, Irvine Spectrum, post-office, restaurants, and grocery stores. Irvine has an excellent school district and is one of the safest cities in the US. This condo is located at 362 Orange Blossom Building 17. Do not knock on unit #143 this is not apartments complex. CALL STEVE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949.246.7511

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 Orange Blossom have any available units?
362 Orange Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 362 Orange Blossom have?
Some of 362 Orange Blossom's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 Orange Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
362 Orange Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 Orange Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 362 Orange Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 362 Orange Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 362 Orange Blossom offers parking.
Does 362 Orange Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 Orange Blossom offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 Orange Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 362 Orange Blossom has a pool.
Does 362 Orange Blossom have accessible units?
No, 362 Orange Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 362 Orange Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 362 Orange Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 362 Orange Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 362 Orange Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.
