Welcome to your new home in Orange Tree as This lower unit Condo has been upgraded featuring 1 BR/1 BA with a full oversized granite countertop, espresso shaker cabinets, sophisticated full backsplash, Newer stainless steel Microwave oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove as they are all newer appliances, Stackable washer/dryer, two custom accent color walls, recessed lights in living/dining room, extended patio views from the living room, hardwood floors, remolded bathroom(See photos) with a relaxing view of a bubbling pond and mature trees with well-maintained landscape. This unit has a lot of privacy, due to its prime location. Due to insulation, This unit is insulated between other units, It is cool during the summer and warm during the winter, leading to low energy bills. One reserved carport spot (#143) and 1 parking permit for your 2nd car, visitors parking close by and throughout the complex. The community features a full gym, a clubhouse, 2 pools, spas, gated tennis courts, basketball court, and tot lots. Conveniently located at the intersections of I-5, I-405, and CA-133, this condo, and community are close to Oak Creek Golf Club, IVC, UCI, Irvine Spectrum, post-office, restaurants, and grocery stores. Irvine has an excellent school district and is one of the safest cities in the US. This condo is located at 362 Orange Blossom Building 17. Do not knock on unit #143 this is not apartments complex. CALL STEVE FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING 949.246.7511