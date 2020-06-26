3602 Sego Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Fantastic and functional Two-level home, largest floor plan in College Park. Wall to wall laminate wood flooring throughout the house. Kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Double pane windows. Great natural light and many more. Nice curb appeal, a patio door that leads to a private backyard. The attached 2 car garage has direct entry into the home. Nestled in a highly sought after quiet, desirable Walnut Village neighborhood. Community pool, Club house is across the street Terrific Irvine Unified, College Park Elementary, Venado Middle and Irvine High are all close by. Must see this bright and spacious home to truly appreciate.