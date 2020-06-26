All apartments in Irvine
3602 Sego Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

3602 Sego Street

3602 Sego Street · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Sego Street, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
Fantastic and functional Two-level home, largest floor plan in College Park. Wall to wall laminate wood flooring throughout the house. Kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. Double pane windows. Great natural light and many more. Nice curb appeal, a patio door that leads to a private backyard. The attached 2 car garage has direct entry into the home. Nestled in a highly sought after quiet, desirable Walnut Village neighborhood. Community pool, Club house is across the street Terrific Irvine Unified, College Park Elementary, Venado Middle and Irvine High are all close by. Must see this bright and spacious home to truly appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

