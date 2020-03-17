All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

36 Stratford

36 Stratford · No Longer Available
Location

36 Stratford, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This luxurious single story fully DETACHED, model-like home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and features an impressive flowing floor plan. Rarely will you find a backyard this large in Irvine!! This home has been extensively remodeled with newer floors throughout, remodeled kitchen has Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops with glass and stone tiled backsplash. The remodeled bathrooms have Quartz countertops, newer custom tiled shower in master bath, and new shower doors. Inside laundry room and spacious 2 car garage.

An energy efficient Cool Roof was just recently installed, along with energy efficient windows and sliding glass doors. Recently painted inside and out. This charming and private home with an over sized tranquil backyard is the ideal home for entertaining, seamlessly blending indoors and out.

Located in an award-wining school district including Northwood High School. Very easy access to shopping and dining. No Mello Roos, low taxes and low HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Stratford have any available units?
36 Stratford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Stratford have?
Some of 36 Stratford's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Stratford currently offering any rent specials?
36 Stratford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Stratford pet-friendly?
No, 36 Stratford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Stratford offer parking?
Yes, 36 Stratford does offer parking.
Does 36 Stratford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Stratford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Stratford have a pool?
No, 36 Stratford does not have a pool.
Does 36 Stratford have accessible units?
No, 36 Stratford does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Stratford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Stratford has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Stratford have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Stratford does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

