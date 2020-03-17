36 Stratford

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This luxurious single story fully DETACHED, model-like home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, and features an impressive flowing floor plan. Rarely will you find a backyard this large in Irvine!! This home has been extensively remodeled with newer floors throughout, remodeled kitchen has Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops with glass and stone tiled backsplash. The remodeled bathrooms have Quartz countertops, newer custom tiled shower in master bath, and new shower doors. Inside laundry room and spacious 2 car garage.



An energy efficient Cool Roof was just recently installed, along with energy efficient windows and sliding glass doors. Recently painted inside and out. This charming and private home with an over sized tranquil backyard is the ideal home for entertaining, seamlessly blending indoors and out.



Located in an award-wining school district including Northwood High School. Very easy access to shopping and dining. No Mello Roos, low taxes and low HOA.