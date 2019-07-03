36 Herringbone

Amenities

Better than model! A truly amazing DETACHED condo in the highly desirable Woodbury community. Three bedrooms upstairs plus a den downstairs, which could be used as the FOURTH BEDROOM if needed. A great home for entertaining. Guests would enjoy your dinner parties both inside and outside. Open floor plan with designer touches everywhere. A set of French doors lead your guests from the elegant formal dining room to an inviting yet private back patio. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a generous walk-in pantry. Custom tile flooring for the entire downstairs and bathrooms. Distressed maple hardwood flooring for all the bedrooms upstairs. NO CARPET. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans, custom organization systems, epoxy flooring in the garage... so many quality upgrades that you'll have to see the home to appreciate. Woodbury Town Center and award-winning Woodbury Elementary School are within walking distance. Resort style amenities of 7 pools, 10 parks, sport courts, walking trails and much much more.