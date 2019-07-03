All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 36 Herringbone.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
36 Herringbone
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

36 Herringbone

36 Herringbone · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

36 Herringbone, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Better than model! A truly amazing DETACHED condo in the highly desirable Woodbury community. Three bedrooms upstairs plus a den downstairs, which could be used as the FOURTH BEDROOM if needed. A great home for entertaining. Guests would enjoy your dinner parties both inside and outside. Open floor plan with designer touches everywhere. A set of French doors lead your guests from the elegant formal dining room to an inviting yet private back patio. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, designer backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a generous walk-in pantry. Custom tile flooring for the entire downstairs and bathrooms. Distressed maple hardwood flooring for all the bedrooms upstairs. NO CARPET. Plantation shutters, ceiling fans, custom organization systems, epoxy flooring in the garage... so many quality upgrades that you'll have to see the home to appreciate. Woodbury Town Center and award-winning Woodbury Elementary School are within walking distance. Resort style amenities of 7 pools, 10 parks, sport courts, walking trails and much much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Herringbone have any available units?
36 Herringbone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Herringbone have?
Some of 36 Herringbone's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Herringbone currently offering any rent specials?
36 Herringbone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Herringbone pet-friendly?
No, 36 Herringbone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Herringbone offer parking?
Yes, 36 Herringbone does offer parking.
Does 36 Herringbone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Herringbone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Herringbone have a pool?
Yes, 36 Herringbone has a pool.
Does 36 Herringbone have accessible units?
No, 36 Herringbone does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Herringbone have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Herringbone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Herringbone have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Herringbone does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology