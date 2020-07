Amenities

Welcome to this ground-level gorgeous condo!! Large one bedroom, one and half bath unit in an award winning community. Bright, airy, and a lot tasty upgrades which include wood floors, plantation shutters, crown moldings, granite counter-tops, build-in entertainment center and much more. This single-story floor plan makes this condo feel more spacious and open. No stairs to climb. Corner lot. Must see!!!