Irvine, CA
36 Cool Brook
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

36 Cool Brook

36 Cool Brk · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

36 Cool Brk, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic location in wonderful Turtle Rock community. Located at the end of a child-safe cul-de-sac & just steps to award winning Turtle Rock Elementary & University High Schools. Nestled into the tree lined hillside w/greenbelt views & multiple patios/decks to sit back & enjoy the quiet serenity. Enter into open floorplan w/high ceilings all flooded w/natural light. Formal living room w/fireplace + adjoining formal dining room w/ceiling fan. Both have French Doors to separate patios. All white kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. Spacious master w/walk-in closet. Sunny dressing area w/skylights & soaking tub. Inside laundry. Wonderful community amenities including pool, spa, tennis courts. Endless trails for walking & biking. Close to UCI. Everything you're looking for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Cool Brook have any available units?
36 Cool Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 36 Cool Brook have?
Some of 36 Cool Brook's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Cool Brook currently offering any rent specials?
36 Cool Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Cool Brook pet-friendly?
No, 36 Cool Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 36 Cool Brook offer parking?
Yes, 36 Cool Brook offers parking.
Does 36 Cool Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Cool Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Cool Brook have a pool?
Yes, 36 Cool Brook has a pool.
Does 36 Cool Brook have accessible units?
No, 36 Cool Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Cool Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Cool Brook has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Cool Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Cool Brook does not have units with air conditioning.

