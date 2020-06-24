36 Cool Brook

Amenities

Fantastic location in wonderful Turtle Rock community. Located at the end of a child-safe cul-de-sac & just steps to award winning Turtle Rock Elementary & University High Schools. Nestled into the tree lined hillside w/greenbelt views & multiple patios/decks to sit back & enjoy the quiet serenity. Enter into open floorplan w/high ceilings all flooded w/natural light. Formal living room w/fireplace + adjoining formal dining room w/ceiling fan. Both have French Doors to separate patios. All white kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & breakfast nook. Spacious master w/walk-in closet. Sunny dressing area w/skylights & soaking tub. Inside laundry. Wonderful community amenities including pool, spa, tennis courts. Endless trails for walking & biking. Close to UCI. Everything you're looking for.