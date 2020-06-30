All apartments in Irvine
359 Deerfield Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM

359 Deerfield Avenue

359 Deerfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

359 Deerfield Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Upper Level End Unit! Offering 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom with separate vanity area. All new interior paint throughout and brand new carpet. Kitchen includes fridge, electric stove, oven and lots of cabinet space. Family room has high ceilings, sliding glass door with access to balcony and cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom has mirrored closet doors, built-ins and balcony with views. Second bedroom has large closet and hardwood floors. One car garage with automatic openers. Complex has pool, sitting area and club house. Contact us now for a private showing at (949) 981-0977, Gabe & Nicole Munoz #01330917
Watch Virtual Tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpDVuh6lvJc&feature=youtu.be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 359 Deerfield Avenue have any available units?
359 Deerfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 359 Deerfield Avenue have?
Some of 359 Deerfield Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 359 Deerfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
359 Deerfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 359 Deerfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 359 Deerfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 359 Deerfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 359 Deerfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 359 Deerfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 359 Deerfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 359 Deerfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 359 Deerfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 359 Deerfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 359 Deerfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 359 Deerfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 359 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 359 Deerfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 359 Deerfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

