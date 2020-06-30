359 Deerfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Upper Level End Unit! Offering 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom with separate vanity area. All new interior paint throughout and brand new carpet. Kitchen includes fridge, electric stove, oven and lots of cabinet space. Family room has high ceilings, sliding glass door with access to balcony and cozy gas fireplace. Master bedroom has mirrored closet doors, built-ins and balcony with views. Second bedroom has large closet and hardwood floors. One car garage with automatic openers. Complex has pool, sitting area and club house. Contact us now for a private showing at (949) 981-0977, Gabe & Nicole Munoz #01330917

Watch Virtual Tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpDVuh6lvJc&feature=youtu.be