353 Stanford Court

This great 2-story Beckett Model has 2 bedrooms & 1.5 plus 1/4 baths (extra sink in master) & an attached 1 car garage. It also has a covered carport as well as an additional Permit Parking space. The home has hardwood laminate flooring throughout the entryway as well as most of the downstairs living area. The stairway & bedrooms upstairs are carpeted. The front porch is enclosed with a wrought iron gate & there is an easy maintenance backyard patio that backs to the pool/park area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, white cabinetry & ceramic tile counter tops. Conveniently located inside laundry leads to a direct access garage. Next to the garage there is also a covered carport directly in front of the home. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and is open both to the dining & kitchen areas. There is no reason to get in the car as you have access to 4 pools & spas, 2 sets of lighted tennis courts, sport courts, parks, picnic areas, BBQs & tot lot parks. It is also walking distance to University Towne Center, UCI, Trader Joes, restaurants, cafes & movie theaters.