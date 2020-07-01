All apartments in Irvine
/
Irvine, CA
/
353 Stanford Court
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:17 AM

353 Stanford Court

353 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

353 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
This great 2-story Beckett Model has 2 bedrooms & 1.5 plus 1/4 baths (extra sink in master) & an attached 1 car garage. It also has a covered carport as well as an additional Permit Parking space. The home has hardwood laminate flooring throughout the entryway as well as most of the downstairs living area. The stairway & bedrooms upstairs are carpeted. The front porch is enclosed with a wrought iron gate & there is an easy maintenance backyard patio that backs to the pool/park area. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, white cabinetry & ceramic tile counter tops. Conveniently located inside laundry leads to a direct access garage. Next to the garage there is also a covered carport directly in front of the home. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and is open both to the dining & kitchen areas. There is no reason to get in the car as you have access to 4 pools & spas, 2 sets of lighted tennis courts, sport courts, parks, picnic areas, BBQs & tot lot parks. It is also walking distance to University Towne Center, UCI, Trader Joes, restaurants, cafes & movie theaters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Stanford Court have any available units?
353 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 353 Stanford Court have?
Some of 353 Stanford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
353 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 353 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 353 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 353 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 353 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 353 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 353 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 353 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

