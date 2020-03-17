35 Wonderland

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This property has dual master suites on each floor, located in the Northwood Estates gated community in Irvine. Freshly painted. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an upstairs large bonus room with balcony that can be used as a second living room, office, or playroom for children. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room has French doors that leads to an enclosed patio. The downstairs master has a large counter with a sit-down vanity. There is a third bedroom downstairs. The house features wooden flooring throughout, upgraded cabinetry & computer niches. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, granite counter-tops, five-burner stove-top, built-in oven and microwave. The house has lots of living space and has a desirable interior facing location that keeps it private. It is a clean and well-maintained home with a lot of windows and direct garage access. Located within the highly-acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the community park and clubhouse with resort-style pool and spa, BBQ, outdoor fireplace, shopping, dining and more.