Irvine, CA
35 Wonderland
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

35 Wonderland

35 Wonderland · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

35 Wonderland, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This property has dual master suites on each floor, located in the Northwood Estates gated community in Irvine. Freshly painted. This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus an upstairs large bonus room with balcony that can be used as a second living room, office, or playroom for children. Living room with fireplace, formal dining room has French doors that leads to an enclosed patio. The downstairs master has a large counter with a sit-down vanity. There is a third bedroom downstairs. The house features wooden flooring throughout, upgraded cabinetry & computer niches. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, granite counter-tops, five-burner stove-top, built-in oven and microwave. The house has lots of living space and has a desirable interior facing location that keeps it private. It is a clean and well-maintained home with a lot of windows and direct garage access. Located within the highly-acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the community park and clubhouse with resort-style pool and spa, BBQ, outdoor fireplace, shopping, dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Wonderland have any available units?
35 Wonderland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Wonderland have?
Some of 35 Wonderland's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Wonderland currently offering any rent specials?
35 Wonderland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Wonderland pet-friendly?
No, 35 Wonderland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Wonderland offer parking?
Yes, 35 Wonderland offers parking.
Does 35 Wonderland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Wonderland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Wonderland have a pool?
Yes, 35 Wonderland has a pool.
Does 35 Wonderland have accessible units?
No, 35 Wonderland does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Wonderland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Wonderland has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Wonderland have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Wonderland does not have units with air conditioning.
