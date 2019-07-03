All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 35 Umbria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
35 Umbria
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:24 PM

35 Umbria

35 Umbria · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

35 Umbria, Irvine, CA 92618
Laguna Altura

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This amazing property in the most exclusive and luxurious 24-hour guard gated community of Laguna Altura. It is on a premium corner lot with big size yard and fountain. This highly desirable floor plan features 4 bedrooms with main floor guest bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, bright dining and living room with upgraded fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features big center island, beautiful backsplash, granite countertops, all Kitchen-aid stainless steel appliances, recess lights and plenty of cabinetry. Large master suite with dual sinks, walk-in closet, soaking tub and attached shower. Separate upper-level loft area perfectly suited for a home office, library or entertainment. Downstairs laundry room with sink and additional cabinets for storage. Walking distance to the clubhouse, junior Olympic-size pool, spa, basketball&Sports court, and Parks. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District schools (Alderwood Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle, University High). Minutes away from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping Center, John Wayne airport, OC Great Park and Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Umbria have any available units?
35 Umbria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Umbria have?
Some of 35 Umbria's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Umbria currently offering any rent specials?
35 Umbria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Umbria pet-friendly?
No, 35 Umbria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Umbria offer parking?
No, 35 Umbria does not offer parking.
Does 35 Umbria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Umbria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Umbria have a pool?
Yes, 35 Umbria has a pool.
Does 35 Umbria have accessible units?
No, 35 Umbria does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Umbria have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Umbria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Umbria have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Umbria does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology