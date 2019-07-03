Amenities

This amazing property in the most exclusive and luxurious 24-hour guard gated community of Laguna Altura. It is on a premium corner lot with big size yard and fountain. This highly desirable floor plan features 4 bedrooms with main floor guest bedroom, 3 full bathrooms, bright dining and living room with upgraded fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features big center island, beautiful backsplash, granite countertops, all Kitchen-aid stainless steel appliances, recess lights and plenty of cabinetry. Large master suite with dual sinks, walk-in closet, soaking tub and attached shower. Separate upper-level loft area perfectly suited for a home office, library or entertainment. Downstairs laundry room with sink and additional cabinets for storage. Walking distance to the clubhouse, junior Olympic-size pool, spa, basketball&Sports court, and Parks. Award-winning Irvine Unified School District schools (Alderwood Elementary, Rancho San Joaquin Middle, University High). Minutes away from Irvine Spectrum Center, Quail Hill Shopping Center, John Wayne airport, OC Great Park and Laguna Beach.