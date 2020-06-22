All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
35 Shellbark
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

35 Shellbark

35 Shellbark · No Longer Available
Location

35 Shellbark, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded townhouse in Stonegate East on a premium oversized corner parcel with a nice size beautifully landscaped backyard. Light & bright, a dramatic foyer w/soaring ceilings. Real hardwood flooring on the main level and upgraded carpet on the second level. Plantation shutters throughout the house. Chef’s kitchen features extensive granite counter space w/full backsplash, stainless appliances & large island overlooking casual dining & generous great room. Nice size master suite with custom appointments & upgraded spa-like bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms & convenient upstairs laundry room. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District & just steps from the park and resort-style amenities including pool and spa, sports courts and tot lots.Rent include ***Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Shellbark have any available units?
35 Shellbark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Shellbark have?
Some of 35 Shellbark's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Shellbark currently offering any rent specials?
35 Shellbark isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Shellbark pet-friendly?
No, 35 Shellbark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Shellbark offer parking?
Yes, 35 Shellbark does offer parking.
Does 35 Shellbark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Shellbark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Shellbark have a pool?
Yes, 35 Shellbark has a pool.
Does 35 Shellbark have accessible units?
No, 35 Shellbark does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Shellbark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Shellbark has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Shellbark have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Shellbark does not have units with air conditioning.
