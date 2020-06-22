35 Shellbark

Amenities
Highly upgraded townhouse in Stonegate East on a premium oversized corner parcel with a nice size beautifully landscaped backyard. Light & bright, a dramatic foyer w/soaring ceilings. Real hardwood flooring on the main level and upgraded carpet on the second level. Plantation shutters throughout the house. Chef’s kitchen features extensive granite counter space w/full backsplash, stainless appliances & large island overlooking casual dining & generous great room. Nice size master suite with custom appointments & upgraded spa-like bath. Spacious secondary bedrooms & convenient upstairs laundry room. Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District & just steps from the park and resort-style amenities including pool and spa, sports courts and tot lots.Rent include ***Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator***