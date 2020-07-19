All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
35 Meadow Valley
35 Meadow Valley

35 Meadow Valley · No Longer Available
Location

35 Meadow Valley, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
San Simeon Plan 2 with View of a POOL! Very bright corner lot detached 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the guard gated community of Northpark. A very open floorplan that is both spacious and bright. Backyard is private and tropical landscaped. Neutral paint, ceramic tiled living, dining, and kitchen. Fireplace in living. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath with Roman tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with jack-and-jill dual sink bath. 2-car garage direct access. Community feels like a 5-star resort. Community features walking distance to shoppings, restaurants, and all grade-schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Meadow Valley have any available units?
35 Meadow Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 35 Meadow Valley have?
Some of 35 Meadow Valley's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Meadow Valley currently offering any rent specials?
35 Meadow Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Meadow Valley pet-friendly?
No, 35 Meadow Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 35 Meadow Valley offer parking?
Yes, 35 Meadow Valley offers parking.
Does 35 Meadow Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Meadow Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Meadow Valley have a pool?
Yes, 35 Meadow Valley has a pool.
Does 35 Meadow Valley have accessible units?
No, 35 Meadow Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Meadow Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Meadow Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Meadow Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Meadow Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
