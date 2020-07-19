35 Meadow Valley

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

San Simeon Plan 2 with View of a POOL! Very bright corner lot detached 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the guard gated community of Northpark. A very open floorplan that is both spacious and bright. Backyard is private and tropical landscaped. Neutral paint, ceramic tiled living, dining, and kitchen. Fireplace in living. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Master bath with Roman tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with jack-and-jill dual sink bath. 2-car garage direct access. Community feels like a 5-star resort. Community features walking distance to shoppings, restaurants, and all grade-schools